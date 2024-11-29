Uniqlo Faces Backlash in China Over Cotton Sourcing Comments

The global casual wear brand Uniqlo has recently become the target of widespread criticism on Chinese social media following statements made by the CEO of its parent company about sourcing cotton from the controversial Xinjiang region. The chief executive, Tadashi Yanai, was quoted in a BBC interview suggesting the company avoids cotton from this politically sensitive area.

The remarks rapidly went viral on Weibo, China's prominent social media platform, where users condemned Uniqlo for its stance and arrogance. Many vowed to boycott its products. This backlash is reminiscent of past reactions against other Western brands like H&M, Nike, and Adidas, who also faced criticism and consumer boycotts in China over similar issues.

Fast Retailing, Uniqlo's parent company, is yet to respond to the latest controversy. China remains a crucial market for the retailer, representing a significant portion of its revenue. Analysts caution that while the immediate impact on sales is uncertain, any consumer dissatisfaction could have a lasting effect amid current economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)