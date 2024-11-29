Left Menu

Uniqlo Faces Backlash in China Over Cotton Sourcing Comments

Uniqlo is under fire in China after its CEO hinted the company does not source cotton from Xinjiang, a region linked to human rights controversies. This sparked a social media backlash, recalling similar issues faced by other Western brands in China due to geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:30 IST
The global casual wear brand Uniqlo has recently become the target of widespread criticism on Chinese social media following statements made by the CEO of its parent company about sourcing cotton from the controversial Xinjiang region. The chief executive, Tadashi Yanai, was quoted in a BBC interview suggesting the company avoids cotton from this politically sensitive area.

The remarks rapidly went viral on Weibo, China's prominent social media platform, where users condemned Uniqlo for its stance and arrogance. Many vowed to boycott its products. This backlash is reminiscent of past reactions against other Western brands like H&M, Nike, and Adidas, who also faced criticism and consumer boycotts in China over similar issues.

Fast Retailing, Uniqlo's parent company, is yet to respond to the latest controversy. China remains a crucial market for the retailer, representing a significant portion of its revenue. Analysts caution that while the immediate impact on sales is uncertain, any consumer dissatisfaction could have a lasting effect amid current economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

