Black Friday Boom: E-commerce Giants Reap Rewards

U.S. shoppers capitalized on digital platforms, spending an impressive $10.8 billion online during Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics. This figure marks a significant increase from $9.8 billion in 2023, reflecting the growing trend towards e-commerce during the holiday shopping season.

With Black Friday signaling the start of holiday shopping, major players like Amazon and Walmart have been at the forefront. Walmart's investment in store-to-home deliveries aims to capture the rising number of penny-pinched shoppers seeking discounts.

Top online sales categories this year included skincare, haircare, and technology items like Bluetooth speakers. The spike in online purchases also saw toys, jewelry, and appliances experiencing significant growth compared to average October sales, with toys rising by 622%.

(With inputs from agencies.)