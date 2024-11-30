Left Menu

Black Friday Boom: E-commerce Giants Reap Rewards

U.S. shoppers spent $10.8 billion online during Black Friday, marking a significant increase from previous years. The surge in digital purchases highlights the growing influence of e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart. Popular items included makeup, Bluetooth speakers, and appliances, as online sales of toys and jewelry saw substantial spikes.

Updated: 30-11-2024 21:27 IST
U.S. shoppers capitalized on digital platforms, spending an impressive $10.8 billion online during Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics. This figure marks a significant increase from $9.8 billion in 2023, reflecting the growing trend towards e-commerce during the holiday shopping season.

With Black Friday signaling the start of holiday shopping, major players like Amazon and Walmart have been at the forefront. Walmart's investment in store-to-home deliveries aims to capture the rising number of penny-pinched shoppers seeking discounts.

Top online sales categories this year included skincare, haircare, and technology items like Bluetooth speakers. The spike in online purchases also saw toys, jewelry, and appliances experiencing significant growth compared to average October sales, with toys rising by 622%.

