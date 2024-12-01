Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Drives Unified Sales Strategy for Electric Vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to leverage its existing sales network for selling its new electric vehicle models, BE 6e and XEV 9e, aiming to offer integrated choices to consumers. Unlike its competitor Tata Motors, Mahindra opts against a separate sales channel, focusing instead on a comprehensive customer experience.

Updated: 01-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 11:47 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra is set to market its new electric vehicle models, BE 6e and XEV 9e, using its current retail framework, according to the company's executive director, Rajesh Jejurikar. The automaker aims to present a unified choice to customers, whether they're interested in traditional or electric vehicles.

Jejurikar emphasized that keeping the sales channel integrated provides customers with the opportunity to choose across the range of vehicles. Unlike Tata Motors, which created a distinct sales path for electric cars, Mahindra believes that having all options under one roof will enhance customer experience and boost demand.

The Mumbai-based automaker is bolstering its sales and service teams with specialists experienced in premium brands, focusing initially on the domestic market. Investments of Rs 4,500 crore are being committed to expand production capacities at its Chakan plant, ultimately aiming at both right and left-hand drive markets overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

