U.S. Targets China's Chip Industry: New Export Limits Set

The U.S. is set to enforce its third crackdown on China's semiconductor industry, impacting 140 companies, including Naura Technology. The restrictions aim to obstruct China's chipmaking ambitions, targeting Chinese chip toolmakers and restricting advanced memory chip exports. This move is a significant effort by the Biden administration to limit China's tech development and ensure U.S. national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:36 IST
The United States will initiate another wave of restrictions against China's semiconductor industry, marking the third major action in as many years. According to sources, 140 companies, including Naura Technology Group, will face limitations, as efforts to curb Beijing's chipmaking pursuits intensify.

This latest sanction package targets Chinese chip toolmakers like Piotech and SiCarrier Technology and includes added restrictions on advanced memory chips and more tools for chipmaking. Under the Biden Administration, it represents a strategic push to curtail China's capability to develop chips that could advance AI technologies potentially endangering U.S. national security or aiding military operations.

Expected to be upheld by Donald Trump's impending administration, the export controls encompass high bandwidth memory chip shipments and introduce additional limits on chipmaking tools and export licenses. This policy move could negatively impact notable global companies such as Lam Research and ASM International. In contrast, senators assert that sanctioned companies like Swaysure Technology Co work closely with Huawei, once affected by U.S. embargoes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

