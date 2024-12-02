New U.S. Crackdown on China's Semiconductor Ambitions

The United States is set to roll out its third range of export restrictions targeting China's semiconductor industry, with plans to curb exports to 140 companies. This list includes notable chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group and focuses on limiting access to chipmaking tools, memory chips, and software crucial for high-end applications.

These measures represent one of the last extensive initiatives by the Biden administration aimed at thwarting China's semiconductor development plans, particularly those relevant to advanced military applications. The move comes just weeks ahead of the anticipated transition at the White House, where incoming Republican leadership is expected to maintain a stringent stance on China.

This extensive package will see almost two dozen Chinese semiconductor companies, as well as investment and tool-making firms, facing new export restrictions. Prominent names include Swaysure Technology Co and Shenzhen Pensun Technology Co, linked to Huawei Technologies. These companies will now be added to the U.S. Entity List, further complicating their access to American technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)