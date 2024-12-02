Georges Mikautadze Unharmed After Home Robbery Incident
Olympique Lyonnais player Georges Mikautadze assured his followers that he is unharmed after an armed robbery at his home following a Ligue 1 game. Two men reportedly stole valuables worth 150,000 to 200,000 euros. Mikautadze expressed gratitude for the support and remains focused on his football goals.
Olympique Lyonnais attacker Georges Mikautadze reported feeling no physical harm after his home was targeted in an armed robbery. The incident took place following Lyon's 4-1 victory over Nice in Ligue 1 action.
According to French media reports, two armed men broke into the player's home, coercing him to hand over valuables valued between 150,000 euros (approximately $157,515) and 200,000 euros. Mikautadze, who transferred from Metz to Lyon in July, reassured fans through an Instagram post about his well-being.
He expressed his gratitude for the supportive messages and stated his commitment to focusing on his footballing goals. Reuters has reached out to Olympique Lyonnais for further comments on the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
