China's Strategic Export Ban on Critical Materials

China has announced a ban on the export of 'dual-use items' pertaining to gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials to the United States, effective from Tuesday. This move is aimed at responding to recent U.S. measures targeting China's semiconductor industry.

The Ministry of Commerce stated that there will be a heightened scrutiny process for the end-user and intended usage of graphite dual-use items shipped to the U.S.

This decision follows the United States' third crackdown on China's semiconductor sector in as many years, curtailing exports to over 140 companies, including prominent chip equipment manufacturer Naura Technology Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)