NATO Boosts Intelligence to Counter Sabotage Threats

NATO will enhance intelligence sharing and reinforce critical infrastructure protection to counteract Russia's sabotage activities. Chief Mark Rutte highlighted ongoing threats from Russia and China, including cyber-attacks and energy blackmail. NATO's response includes improved measures for unity against these destabilizing actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:11 IST
Mark Rutte Image Credit: Wikipedia
NATO is set to enhance intelligence sharing and strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure in response to Russia's acts of sabotage against allied nations, announced NATO chief Mark Rutte on Tuesday.

Speaking in Brussels, Rutte emphasized the persistent efforts by Russia and China over the years to destabilize NATO member countries through sabotage, cyber-attacks, and energy blackmail.

In response, NATO allies are committed to standing together against these threats by implementing a range of measures, including increased intelligence collaboration and bolstered infrastructure defense.

