NATO Boosts Intelligence to Counter Sabotage Threats

NATO is set to enhance intelligence sharing and strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure in response to Russia's acts of sabotage against allied nations, announced NATO chief Mark Rutte on Tuesday.

Speaking in Brussels, Rutte emphasized the persistent efforts by Russia and China over the years to destabilize NATO member countries through sabotage, cyber-attacks, and energy blackmail.

In response, NATO allies are committed to standing together against these threats by implementing a range of measures, including increased intelligence collaboration and bolstered infrastructure defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)