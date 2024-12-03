Left Menu

NavIC: India's Leap Toward Satellite Independence

India aims to achieve self-reliance in satellite navigation with NavIC, reducing dependency on foreign systems. NavIC, similar to GPS, enhances strategic and civilian applications. While India grows its communication satellite fleet, further development is needed. Strategic technologies identified for advancement by the Geospatial Data Promotion and Development Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:10 IST
NavIC: India's Leap Toward Satellite Independence
  • Country:
  • India

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of In-SPACe, announced on Tuesday that India's satellite navigation system, NavIC, positions the nation near self-reliance in strategic data. NavIC, akin to GPS, is critical for India's defense, civilian, and industrial sectors, mitigating vulnerabilities of foreign dependency.

Speaking at the GeoSmart India 2024 conference in Hyderabad, Goenka emphasized the strategic goal of developing homegrown systems to avoid supply disruptions. He assured that while NavIC would continue to coexist with systems like GPS, India's independent operational capability remains paramount.

Developed by ISRO, NavIC provides precise location and time details. Despite an increase in Indian communication satellites, dependence on foreign satellites persists. The Geospatial Data Promotion and Development Committee, headed by Srikant Sastri, highlighted six critical sectors for strategic tech control, with new research initiatives underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024