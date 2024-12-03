NavIC: India's Leap Toward Satellite Independence

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of In-SPACe, announced on Tuesday that India's satellite navigation system, NavIC, positions the nation near self-reliance in strategic data. NavIC, akin to GPS, is critical for India's defense, civilian, and industrial sectors, mitigating vulnerabilities of foreign dependency.

Speaking at the GeoSmart India 2024 conference in Hyderabad, Goenka emphasized the strategic goal of developing homegrown systems to avoid supply disruptions. He assured that while NavIC would continue to coexist with systems like GPS, India's independent operational capability remains paramount.

Developed by ISRO, NavIC provides precise location and time details. Despite an increase in Indian communication satellites, dependence on foreign satellites persists. The Geospatial Data Promotion and Development Committee, headed by Srikant Sastri, highlighted six critical sectors for strategic tech control, with new research initiatives underway.

