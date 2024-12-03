India and Israel Unite for Quantum Innovation

On Tuesday, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh extended an invitation to Israeli startups to work alongside Indian companies within the framework of India's National Quantum Mission. The offer was made during a meeting with Israel's Industry and Economy Minister, Nir Barkat.

The discussion centered on potential collaborations in startups focusing on space, quantum technology, agriculture, and health. Singh emphasized the opportunities for synergy, citing India's vast market and human resources complemented by Israel's cutting-edge innovations.

Minister Singh highlighted India's National Quantum Mission, aiming to advance communication, cryptography, and computing sectors through quantum technologies. He noted that Israeli expertise could significantly boost joint development efforts. Additionally, the meeting addressed potential partnerships in semiconductors, AI, and IoT, with Israel encouraged to consider India a dependable partner in tech domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)