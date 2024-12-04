Market Surge: Tech Giants Propel Wall Street to New Highs

Wall Street is poised to open higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 futures reaching all-time highs. The market's upward trajectory is largely driven by tech giants such as Salesforce, which surged 12% after surpassing third-quarter revenue expectations, and Marvell Technology, which jumped 12.8% following optimistic revenue forecasts.

In addition to tech-company performances, investors are closely watching upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks. U.S. private payrolls showed a moderate increase in November, with job additions slightly below estimates. The Federal Reserve continues to signal confidence in reaching their inflation target, without a strong stance on further rate cuts.

Meanwhile, Dollar Tree shares rose by 3.3%, and Eli Lilly's stock edged up after positive drug trial results. As the market gears up for further updates from the Fed and other economic indicators, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue their record-setting climb, reflecting robust investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)