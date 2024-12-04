Ericsson and Bharti Airtel Forge Multi-Billion 5G Network Alliance

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson announced on Wednesday a significant contract extension with Bharti Airtel, regarded as a multi-billion dollar deal over multiple years. This agreement underscores Ericsson's leadership in enhancing telecom solutions with advanced technologies like 4G and 5G.

While the financial details were not disclosed, this extension marks Ericsson's second substantial win this fiscal year. Under the new contract terms, Ericsson plans to implement a centralised radio access network and Open RAN-ready solutions, facilitating improved network expansion, coverage, and capacity.

Bharti Airtel's Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon highlighted the collaboration, noting it will bolster the company's network excellence ethos. Ericsson also promises to upgrade software for existing 4G radios, aligning with Bharti Airtel's aim of delivering exceptional customer experiences and paving the way for emerging 5G use cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)