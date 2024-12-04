Left Menu

Trump Appoints Antitrust Expert to Tackle Monopoly Cases

Gail Slater, an antitrust expert and adviser to JD Vance, has been appointed by Trump to lead the Department of Justice's antitrust division. She will oversee major monopoly cases against tech giants like Google and Apple, aiming to enforce competition laws vigorously and fairly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:15 IST
In a significant move, former President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Gail Slater to head the Department of Justice's antitrust division. As an experienced antitrust expert and former adviser to JD Vance, Slater is tasked with leading the charge against some of the most prominent monopoly cases in recent times.

Among her responsibilities will be addressing the competitive practices of major technology companies such as Google, Visa, and Apple. Trump emphasized the importance of this role, citing a history of Big Tech stifling competition and infringing on American rights.

Highlighting Slater's approach to enforcing antitrust laws, Trump stressed the need for fairness and clarity to support innovation among leading companies. JD Vance echoed these sentiments, advocating for a broader perspective on antitrust enforcement alongside fellow regulators like FTC Chair Lina Khan.

