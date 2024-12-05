Airbus Reorganization: Over 2,000 Defense and Space Jobs to be Cut
Airbus is trimming over 2,000 jobs from its Defence and Space division, including hundreds of management roles, due to substantial losses in its Space Systems business. The layoffs are part of a broader cost reduction plan amid increased competition and are targeted for completion by mid-2026.
Airbus has announced plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs within its Defence and Space division, including numerous management positions. These reductions represent a 6% decrease in workforce and follow significant losses in its Space Systems sector. Initially, Airbus proposed up to 2,500 job cuts.
Details of the cost-cutting measures, intended to be implemented by mid-2026, were shared with unions in a briefing. The largest cut of 1,128 positions targets the struggling Space Systems business. Additional cuts include 250 jobs from the combat aircraft sub-division and 47 from Connected Intelligence.
The restructuring review aims to tackle high overheads by reducing non-operational white-collar positions. The governments of Germany, France, Britain, and Spain have been informed, as the layoffs impact these key Airbus-hosting countries. This comes amid an industry shift towards affordable satellite technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ford's European Restructuring: A Tough Road Ahead
India's New Approach to Counting Farm Fires: A Shift from Satellites to Burnt Areas
Northvolt Faces Bankruptcy Amid Leadership Change and Restructuring Efforts
Ola Electric's Major Workforce Restructuring Amid Service Backlash
Nissan's Major Restructuring: 1,000 Jobs Affected in Thailand