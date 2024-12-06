Artemis Program Delays: Navigating the Challenges of Moon Missions
NASA's Artemis program faces delays, with the next missions now rescheduled. The first lunar landing since 1972 is postponed to mid-2027. Key issues include heat shield malfunctions and rising costs. SpaceX's Starship will play a vital role in the program aimed at establishing a lunar base.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has announced a delay in the Artemis program, pushing back lunar missions. The next mission, originally set for September 2025, is now slated for April 2026, with the moon landing pushed to mid-2027.
The delay follows an investigation into the Orion crew capsule's heat shield, which showed defects during a test flight in 2022. Senior officials at NASA decided to maintain the current heat shield design but alter the capsule's return trajectory to prevent future issues.
Despite the challenges, the Artemis program, initiated under Donald Trump's administration, aims to establish a lunar base with an estimated cost of $93 billion by 2025. The program will rely significantly on SpaceX and Lockheed Martin, aiming to eventually facilitate human missions to Mars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
