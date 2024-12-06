Left Menu

Bluesky's Rise: A New Era Beyond Twitter's Funeral

As users migrate from Twitter following Elon Musk's acquisition, platforms like Bluesky and Threads emerge as alternatives. Bluesky, initially a Twitter project, appeals due to its decentralized nature while retaining familiar social media features. Despite its growth, no single platform seems poised to replace Twitter entirely.

06-12-2024
The social media landscape has witnessed significant changes since Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter. Users seeking alternatives have turned to platforms like Bluesky and Meta's Threads, with Bluesky experiencing notable growth due to its decentralized model that offers a familiar social media experience.

Initially developed within Twitter, Bluesky has evolved into an independent entity aiming to build a decentralized standard for social networking. It operates primarily from a single server, making it accessible to users who desire control over their data without sacrificing the known format of traditional social media.

While Bluesky enjoys a surge in users and attention, the broader fragmentation of social media ensures no platform will become the sole successor to Twitter. As this new era unfolds, each alternative caters to specific user priorities and community building, shaping a diverse online social environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

