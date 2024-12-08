U.S. Prepares $988 Million Arms Package for Ukraine
The U.S. is finalizing a $988 million package of additional arms and equipment to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion. This package uses nearly half of the remaining $2.21 billion from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. The Biden administration aims to purchase weapons from the industry, not from U.S. stockpiles.
The United States is on the verge of finalizing a $988 million arms and equipment package for Ukraine, aimed at bolstering its defense against Russia's ongoing invasion, as revealed in a document obtained by Reuters.
This package constitutes nearly half of the remaining funds available in the $2.21 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), emphasizing the Biden administration's strategy to procure weapons from industry sources rather than depleting U.S. weapon reserves.
The move highlights Washington's commitment to supporting Ukraine while managing its own military inventory efficiently.
