Left Menu

U.S. Prepares $988 Million Arms Package for Ukraine

The U.S. is finalizing a $988 million package of additional arms and equipment to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion. This package uses nearly half of the remaining $2.21 billion from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. The Biden administration aims to purchase weapons from the industry, not from U.S. stockpiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 02:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 02:18 IST
U.S. Prepares $988 Million Arms Package for Ukraine

The United States is on the verge of finalizing a $988 million arms and equipment package for Ukraine, aimed at bolstering its defense against Russia's ongoing invasion, as revealed in a document obtained by Reuters.

This package constitutes nearly half of the remaining funds available in the $2.21 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), emphasizing the Biden administration's strategy to procure weapons from industry sources rather than depleting U.S. weapon reserves.

The move highlights Washington's commitment to supporting Ukraine while managing its own military inventory efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024