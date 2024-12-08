US to Supply Ukraine with $988 Million in Arms
The U.S. plans to send a $988 million arms package to Ukraine, depleting almost half of the remaining Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds. The Biden administration aims to purchase weapons directly from manufacturers, moving away from using existing U.S. military stocks.
The United States is preparing to deliver a substantial $988 million package of military arms and equipment to Ukraine. This move comes amid the ongoing conflict against Russia's invasion, as revealed in a document obtained by Reuters.
This package nearly cuts in half the $2.21 billion remaining in the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The Biden administration is making efforts to buy weapons directly from industry sources instead of relying on U.S. weapons stocks.
This decision underscores the U.S.'s continued commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense efforts while bolstering ties with defense manufacturers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Renewed Battles: Russia Captures Key Settlement in Eastern Ukraine
Beirut Shaken by Intense Israeli Airstrike Amid Ongoing Conflict
Indian National Arrested in US Over Aerospace Component Procurement for Russian Entities
Russia's Controversial Greenhouse Gas Claims at COP29