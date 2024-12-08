US to Supply Ukraine with $988 Million in Arms

The United States is preparing to deliver a substantial $988 million package of military arms and equipment to Ukraine. This move comes amid the ongoing conflict against Russia's invasion, as revealed in a document obtained by Reuters.

This package nearly cuts in half the $2.21 billion remaining in the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The Biden administration is making efforts to buy weapons directly from industry sources instead of relying on U.S. weapons stocks.

This decision underscores the U.S.'s continued commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense efforts while bolstering ties with defense manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)