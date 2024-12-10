U.S. House Bill Threatens DJI's Drone Launches
DJI, a China-based drone company, may face a ban on launching new products in the U.S. market due to a proposed military bill. The bill mandates a national security evaluation of DJI drones within a year, potentially placing DJI on the FCC's Covered List if no study is completed.
DJI, the China-based drone manufacturer, could soon find its new product launches blocked in the United States, as a significant military bill is poised for a vote by the U.S. House this week.
The formidable 1,800-page document requires a national security agency to assess within a year whether DJI or competitor Autel Robotics' drones represent intolerable national security threats.
DJI warns that if no agency fulfills this requirement, it will be placed on the FCC's 'Covered List,' hence preventing them from bringing new drones to the American market. DJI argues this could occur not due to any fault of theirs but because agencies may neglect to review their products.
