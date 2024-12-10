U.S. House Bill Threatens DJI's Drone Launches

DJI, the China-based drone manufacturer, could soon find its new product launches blocked in the United States, as a significant military bill is poised for a vote by the U.S. House this week.

The formidable 1,800-page document requires a national security agency to assess within a year whether DJI or competitor Autel Robotics' drones represent intolerable national security threats.

DJI warns that if no agency fulfills this requirement, it will be placed on the FCC's 'Covered List,' hence preventing them from bringing new drones to the American market. DJI argues this could occur not due to any fault of theirs but because agencies may neglect to review their products.

