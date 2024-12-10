Swiss Halt Syrian Asylum Amid Damascus Upheaval

The Swiss government has announced a temporary suspension of asylum procedures for Syrian nationals. This decision follows recent turmoil in Damascus, where rebel forces have taken control, leading Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia.

The state secretariat for migration stated it is currently unable to effectively evaluate asylum claims or determine the feasibility of deportations. As a result, all procedures and decisions for Syrian asylum seekers are on hold.

Switzerland's move aligns with similar measures adopted by other European countries seeking to reassess the evolving circumstances in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)