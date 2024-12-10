Swiss Halt Syrian Asylum Amid Damascus Upheaval
The Swiss government has paused asylum applications for Syrians due to the recent instability in Damascus after rebels captured the city, prompting President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia. The state secretariat for migration expressed the need for a thorough assessment of the situation before proceeding with asylum or deportation decisions.
The Swiss government has announced a temporary suspension of asylum procedures for Syrian nationals. This decision follows recent turmoil in Damascus, where rebel forces have taken control, leading Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia.
The state secretariat for migration stated it is currently unable to effectively evaluate asylum claims or determine the feasibility of deportations. As a result, all procedures and decisions for Syrian asylum seekers are on hold.
Switzerland's move aligns with similar measures adopted by other European countries seeking to reassess the evolving circumstances in Syria.
