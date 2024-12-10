Left Menu

CAST AI Expands into India's Thriving Kubernetes Market

CAST AI, a leading Kubernetes automation platform, announces its expansion into India with a new office in Bengaluru. The move aims to deepen engagement with India's growing Kubernetes community, enhance collaboration with regional partners, and provide tailored support to local customers, driving increased cloud optimization and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:09 IST
  • India

CAST AI, a leader in Kubernetes automation, has officially expanded into India by opening an office in Bengaluru. This strategic initiative highlights the company's commitment to the Indian market and signifies its intent for growth across the Asia-Pacific region, in line with its global expansion strategy.

The expansion follows India's strong adoption of Kubernetes, along with a flourishing developer community, positioning the country as vital for CAST AI's growth. Notable demand from companies like 6Sense, ShareChat, and Yubi, which seek to optimize cloud costs and improve operational efficiency, has driven this move.

By establishing Bengaluru operations, CAST AI seeks to engage more deeply with the local Kubernetes community, enhance regional collaboration, tailor customer support, and attract top Indian talent. Company leaders express pride in contributing to India's dynamic tech community, aiming to empower enterprises for the cloud-native era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

