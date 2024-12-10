CAST AI Expands into India's Thriving Kubernetes Market

CAST AI, a leader in Kubernetes automation, has officially expanded into India by opening an office in Bengaluru. This strategic initiative highlights the company's commitment to the Indian market and signifies its intent for growth across the Asia-Pacific region, in line with its global expansion strategy.

The expansion follows India's strong adoption of Kubernetes, along with a flourishing developer community, positioning the country as vital for CAST AI's growth. Notable demand from companies like 6Sense, ShareChat, and Yubi, which seek to optimize cloud costs and improve operational efficiency, has driven this move.

By establishing Bengaluru operations, CAST AI seeks to engage more deeply with the local Kubernetes community, enhance regional collaboration, tailor customer support, and attract top Indian talent. Company leaders express pride in contributing to India's dynamic tech community, aiming to empower enterprises for the cloud-native era.

