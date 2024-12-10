U.S. Cyber Sanctions Target Chinese Individual and Entity
The United States has imposed fresh cyber-related sanctions on a Chinese individual, Tianfeng Guan, and the Sichuan Silence Information Technology Company, as announced by the Treasury Department. This move is part of ongoing efforts to counter international cyber threats.
The United States government has intensified its cyber-related sanctions, focusing on China this time. According to information released on the Treasury Department's website, the sanctions target Tianfeng Guan, a Chinese individual, and the Sichuan Silence Information Technology Company.
These actions reflect the U.S.'s ongoing efforts to combat potential cyber threats originating from international entities. The sanctions are part of a broader strategy to fortify cybersecurity measures and deter malicious cyber activities.
It remains to be seen how China will respond to these sanctions, and what impact they will have on Sino-American relations, which are already under significant strain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
J&K Government Tightens Cybersecurity Protocols on Sensitive Information
Terasoft Technologies Joins Forces with ARAI AMTIF to Revolutionize Cybersecurity in Mobility
India Strengthens Cybersecurity with Bharat National Cybersecurity Exercise 2024
UST Dominates c0c0n 2024 Cybersecurity Competition
Bharat NCX 2024: India’s Cybersecurity Future with Innovation and Collaboration