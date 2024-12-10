U.S. Cyber Sanctions Target Chinese Individual and Entity

The United States government has intensified its cyber-related sanctions, focusing on China this time. According to information released on the Treasury Department's website, the sanctions target Tianfeng Guan, a Chinese individual, and the Sichuan Silence Information Technology Company.

These actions reflect the U.S.'s ongoing efforts to combat potential cyber threats originating from international entities. The sanctions are part of a broader strategy to fortify cybersecurity measures and deter malicious cyber activities.

It remains to be seen how China will respond to these sanctions, and what impact they will have on Sino-American relations, which are already under significant strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)