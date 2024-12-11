Left Menu

Alphabet's Next Big Bet: AI in Online Search and Healthcare

Alphabet, Google's parent company, is intensifying its focus on online search with AI, aiming to improve healthcare using technologies like AlphaFold. Its president, Ruth Porat, describes AI as a 'generational opportunity' despite challenges like AI 'hallucinations'. Alphabet plans significant investment in this area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 06:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 06:44 IST
Alphabet's Next Big Bet: AI in Online Search and Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google known for its innovations in self-driving cars and quantum computing, is now turning its attention back to its roots - online search. At the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Ruth Porat, Alphabet's president and chief investment officer, emphasized the significance of applying artificial intelligence to enhance Google's search capabilities.

Porat, in a discussion with Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni, highlighted Alphabet's integration of AI-generated insights for complex queries, a move prompted by competition including ChatGPT from OpenAI. This brings challenges, such as addressing AI 'hallucinations,' where technology fabricates information. Porat also underscored Google's investment in Google Cloud as part of its strategic priorities.

In healthcare, Porat, who has experienced two breast cancer diagnoses, noted Alphabet's efforts to revolutionize the industry with AI. Projects like AlphaFold are paving the way for breakthroughs in protein folding predictions to aid drug discovery. She described AI as a tool to restore empathy in healthcare interactions, despite the high investment costs involved, forecasting a $50 billion expenditure on infrastructure in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024