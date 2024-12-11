Left Menu

India's Data Centre Boom: Investment Set to Surpass $100 Billion by 2027

India's data centre market has seen a substantial investment of USD 60 billion in past six years, with projections exceeding USD 100 billion by 2027. Key states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu lead these investments, driven by increased digital demand and supportive government policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:53 IST
India's Data Centre Boom: Investment Set to Surpass $100 Billion by 2027
  • Country:
  • India

India's data centre market has witnessed an investment influx totalling USD 60 billion over the last six years, and forecasts suggest it will surpass USD 100 billion by the end of 2027, according to a report released by real estate consultant CBRE South Asia.

The report titled '2024 India Data Centre Market Update' highlights how the Indian data centre market is drawing substantial interest from global operators, real estate developers, and private equity funds, eager to capitalize on the country's rapidly expanding market. The period between 2019 and 2024 saw over USD 60 billion in commitments from both domestic and international investors.

States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are leading in terms of investment commitments. The demand from sectors like BFSI, technology, and telecommunications, allied with state-level policy incentives, continues to make India a go-to destination for data centre operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024