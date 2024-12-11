India's Data Centre Boom: Investment Set to Surpass $100 Billion by 2027

India's data centre market has witnessed an investment influx totalling USD 60 billion over the last six years, and forecasts suggest it will surpass USD 100 billion by the end of 2027, according to a report released by real estate consultant CBRE South Asia.

The report titled '2024 India Data Centre Market Update' highlights how the Indian data centre market is drawing substantial interest from global operators, real estate developers, and private equity funds, eager to capitalize on the country's rapidly expanding market. The period between 2019 and 2024 saw over USD 60 billion in commitments from both domestic and international investors.

States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are leading in terms of investment commitments. The demand from sectors like BFSI, technology, and telecommunications, allied with state-level policy incentives, continues to make India a go-to destination for data centre operators.

