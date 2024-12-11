Left Menu

Google Unveils Gemini 2.0: The Next AI Revolution

Google has launched the second generation of its AI model, Gemini, marking its effort to regain dominance in AI technology. New features include enhanced virtual assistants and diverse applications. Google's strategic move involves embedding AI advancements into widely-used applications like Search and YouTube, leveraging its massive user base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:02 IST
Google Unveils Gemini 2.0: The Next AI Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to reclaim leadership in the AI sector, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announced the release of Gemini's second generation. This step, described as the beginning of a "new agentic era," highlights AI advancements that grant virtual assistants greater autonomy and functionality.

Gemini aims to integrate AI into popular services such as Google's Search, Android, and YouTube. With over 2 billion monthly users, these platforms provide a substantial advantage over rising competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic.

Additionally, Google unveiled Project Astra and its new AI capabilities, which include real-time multilingual conversation on smartphones, and exploratory features in prototype eyeglasses, marking a significant return to the wearables market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024