Left Menu

Apple Unveils AI-Powered Update with Custom Emojis for iPhones

Apple has introduced an AI-driven update for iPhones during the holiday season, featuring customizable emojis and various AI tools in iOS 18.2. The new software requires recent iPhone models and aims to boost sales, enhance user privacy, and protect against harmful content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 12-12-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 02:38 IST
Apple Unveils AI-Powered Update with Custom Emojis for iPhones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to capitalize on the holiday shopping season, Apple has released an AI-infused update for its iPhones. This latest software upgrade, iOS 18.2, promises users the ability to create personalized emojis in just seconds.

Set to further Apple's foray into AI technology—following similar moves by rivals Samsung and Google—the update extends the firm's technological capabilities just months after debuting a significant overhaul in October. Besides emojis, the new software introduces 'Image Playground' for AI illustrations and advanced writing tools.

Available only on iPhone models from 2023 onwards, the update is expected to drive an upgrade cycle and potentially increase Apple's profits, while privacy concerns are addressed by processing AI on the device or in secured data centers, with recourse to ChatGPT if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024