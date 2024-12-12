Apple Unveils AI-Powered Update with Custom Emojis for iPhones
Apple has introduced an AI-driven update for iPhones during the holiday season, featuring customizable emojis and various AI tools in iOS 18.2. The new software requires recent iPhone models and aims to boost sales, enhance user privacy, and protect against harmful content.
In a bid to capitalize on the holiday shopping season, Apple has released an AI-infused update for its iPhones. This latest software upgrade, iOS 18.2, promises users the ability to create personalized emojis in just seconds.
Set to further Apple's foray into AI technology—following similar moves by rivals Samsung and Google—the update extends the firm's technological capabilities just months after debuting a significant overhaul in October. Besides emojis, the new software introduces 'Image Playground' for AI illustrations and advanced writing tools.
Available only on iPhone models from 2023 onwards, the update is expected to drive an upgrade cycle and potentially increase Apple's profits, while privacy concerns are addressed by processing AI on the device or in secured data centers, with recourse to ChatGPT if needed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
