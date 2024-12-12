R Systems Named Major Contender in 2024 Everest Group Matrix
R Systems International Limited, a Blackstone portfolio company, has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's ISV and Internet-specific SPES PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. The company is noted for its revenue growth, investment in AI and engineering capabilities, and strategic acquisitions.
R Systems International Limited, a Blackstone portfolio company, has achieved significant recognition by being named a Major Contender in the 2024 ISV and Internet-specific SPES PEAK Matrix® Assessment by Everest Group.
The assessment highlighted R Systems' robust growth, strategic investments in artificial intelligence, and enhancement in engineering services. Acknowledged for expanding its client base and securing large contracts, R Systems continues to strengthen its position in the software engineering landscape.
Key factors contributing to this recognition include the company's investment in high-demand areas like cloud, DevOps, data engineering, and its strategic acquisition of Velotio. with strong partner ecosystems and a client-centric approach, R Systems is recognized for delivering value and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty
Evergrande Erupts: Chinese Investors Demand Answers in Coordinated Campaign
Ukraine Seeks Arms Aid from South Korea Amid Ongoing Conflict
Jude Bellingham: The Scapegoat of England's Euro Campaign?
Manhunt Underway in Northern Thailand Triple Shooting