R Systems Named Major Contender in 2024 Everest Group Matrix

R Systems International Limited, a Blackstone portfolio company, has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's ISV and Internet-specific SPES PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. The company is noted for its revenue growth, investment in AI and engineering capabilities, and strategic acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:04 IST
R Systems International Limited, a Blackstone portfolio company, has achieved significant recognition by being named a Major Contender in the 2024 ISV and Internet-specific SPES PEAK Matrix® Assessment by Everest Group.

The assessment highlighted R Systems' robust growth, strategic investments in artificial intelligence, and enhancement in engineering services. Acknowledged for expanding its client base and securing large contracts, R Systems continues to strengthen its position in the software engineering landscape.

Key factors contributing to this recognition include the company's investment in high-demand areas like cloud, DevOps, data engineering, and its strategic acquisition of Velotio. with strong partner ecosystems and a client-centric approach, R Systems is recognized for delivering value and innovation.

