DigiBoxx Partners with Arctera: Transforming Cloud Storage in India

DigiBoxx, a pioneering Indian SaaS-based digital storage firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Arctera to offer robust cloud backup services in India. Targeting small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and government institutions, the collaboration provides cutting-edge data security and storage solutions across the country.

Speaking on the alliance, DigiBoxx CEO Arnab Mitra highlighted Megh3's ability to drive organizational transformation. The seamless integration of Arctera's Backup Exec allows businesses to utilize cloud-based backups, negating the need for substantial hardware investment and IT hiring, while ensuring secure data archiving within India.

Key spokesperson Simon Jelley, from Arctera, emphasized the significance of their partnership with DigiBoxx. By enabling organizations to safely store data against threats like ransomware, DigiBoxx delivers a strategic edge in managing critical data storage needs, blending simplicity, security, and cost-effectiveness in one comprehensive package.

