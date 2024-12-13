Left Menu

DigiBoxx Partners with Arctera: Transforming Cloud Storage in India

DigiBoxx, India's first indigenous SaaS-based digital storage platform, teams up with Arctera to deliver secure cloud backup services to Indian SMBs, enterprises, and government bodies. The partnership powers the Backup Exec solution on Megh3, enhancing data security, affordability, and scalability for businesses across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:19 IST
DigiBoxx Partners with Arctera: Transforming Cloud Storage in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DigiBoxx, a pioneering Indian SaaS-based digital storage firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Arctera to offer robust cloud backup services in India. Targeting small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and government institutions, the collaboration provides cutting-edge data security and storage solutions across the country.

Speaking on the alliance, DigiBoxx CEO Arnab Mitra highlighted Megh3's ability to drive organizational transformation. The seamless integration of Arctera's Backup Exec allows businesses to utilize cloud-based backups, negating the need for substantial hardware investment and IT hiring, while ensuring secure data archiving within India.

Key spokesperson Simon Jelley, from Arctera, emphasized the significance of their partnership with DigiBoxx. By enabling organizations to safely store data against threats like ransomware, DigiBoxx delivers a strategic edge in managing critical data storage needs, blending simplicity, security, and cost-effectiveness in one comprehensive package.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024