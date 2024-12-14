Left Menu

Trump and Cook to Discuss Tech Regulations in Key Meeting

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Major businesses like Meta Platforms and Amazon are contributing to Trump's inaugural fund, highlighting the ongoing interaction between Trump's administration and tech giants amidst European regulatory scrutiny.

Trump and Cook to Discuss Tech Regulations in Key Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is scheduled to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, according to a source familiar with the plans. The discussion marks a significant engagement as major business leaders aim to build relationships with the incoming administration following Trump's electoral victory in November.

Tech giants Meta Platforms and Amazon each donated $1 million to support Trump's inauguration. Although Bank of America plans to contribute, the exact amount is not yet determined. Trump's ascension to the Oval Office is set for January, after he expressed concerns during his campaign about the European Union's financial penalties on Apple.

European regulators have intensified investigations into large tech companies in recent years, aiming to regulate their influence and ensure competition. In the U.S., the Justice Department has accused Apple of monopolistic practices within the smartphone market. Both Trump's team and Apple refrained from commenting on the meeting, as reported by the New York Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

