Unveiling Ancient Genes and Modern Space Races
Recent science developments highlight the timing of human and Neanderthal interbreeding, New Zealand's legislative plans for satellite monitoring, and United Launch Alliance's strategy to compete with SpaceX's Starship in the satellite launch market. These stories showcase advancements in genomics and space technology.
Recent scientific findings reveal new insights into the interbreeding between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, marking it at approximately 47,000 years ago. This genetic mingling has influenced modern human traits like skin pigmentation, immune response, and metabolism, signifying profound ancestral interactions.
In legislative news, New Zealand aims to introduce a law next year, aimed at regulating satellite monitoring. The initiative seeks to prevent organizations lacking aligned values with the nation from exploiting its strategic location, which is advantageous for satellite operations due to its clear skies.
The commercial space industry is witnessing a potential intensification of competition. United Launch Alliance (ULA), a collaboration between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, plans an upgrade to its Vulcan rocket fleet. This move aims at securing a piece of the profitable low Earth orbit satellite launch market, primarily dominated by SpaceX's Starship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
