Gujarat's Semiconductor Vision: Suchi Semicon's Bold Move

Suchi Semicon, operating out of Gujarat, has launched semiconductor production without waiting for governmental incentives, with a $100 million investment planned over the next three years, reveals Ashok Mehta, founder and chairman.

The company, having applied for the Centre's incentives, focuses on fulfilling production needs irrespective of financial support, according to Mehta. With a 20% state-approved incentive and clients already lined up, commercial shipments are set to commence imminently.

Exploring further avenues, Suchi Semicon plans to enter power semiconductors and strengthen technology partnerships, expecting significant backing from its existing textile business expertise and banking alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)