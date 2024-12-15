Left Menu

Dixon Technologies and Vivo Forge Strategic Manufacturing Alliance

Dixon Technologies and Vivo Mobile India are forming a joint venture to manufacture electronic devices, including smartphones. Dixon will hold 51% of the venture with Vivo India owning the rest. This partnership aims to enhance manufacturing capabilities and expand OEM operations in India, though financial details remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dixon Technologies, an Indian electronics contract manufacturer, has announced a joint venture with Chinese mobile phone giant Vivo. This strategic partnership will focus on the production of electronic devices, primarily smartphones, according to a regulatory filing released on Sunday.

Dixon is set to hold a majority stake of 51 percent in the venture, while the remainder will be under Vivo India's ownership. It's important to note that neither company will have direct stakes in each other.

This collaboration aims to elevate manufacturing standards and strengthen the presence of both companies in the Indian smartphone ecosystem. However, specific financial details and operational timelines have not been disclosed by either party as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

