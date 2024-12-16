IndiaAI's Call for Proposals: Building a Safer AI Ecosystem

The IT Ministry has announced an initiative under the IndiaAI mission to create a secure artificial intelligence ecosystem. As part of this effort, the ministry is inviting proposals for technology tools that seek to foster a trustworthy digital environment, including the detection of deepfakes.

The mission emphasizes the development of indigenous tools and frameworks, supporting innovators with self-assessment checklists to ensure responsible AI usage. IndiaAI's call for Expressions of Interest (EOI) aims to promote AI accountability, mitigate associated harms, and ensure fairness.

The ministry's proposal stresses aligning AI frameworks with global standards, creating tools for watermarking and labelling AI content, and developing risk management systems to ensure safe AI deployment in public services and prevent misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)