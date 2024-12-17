Vodafone Idea: Strengthening 4G in Kolkata and Bengal for Future 5G Leap

Vodafone Idea is fortifying its 4G network across Kolkata and the Rest of Bengal (RoB) as part of a strategic move to position itself strongly in these regions. The telecom giant is emphasizing digital advancements and increasing its retail footprint.

Naveen Singhvi, Business Head of Bengal and North East at Vodafone Idea, asserts that prioritizing 4G network improvements is crucial to meeting the increasing data consumption demands. Although 5G remains a future target, current efforts are centered on 4G infrastructure enhancement.

With significant capital investments amounting to Rs 17,695 crore and plans to introduce 1,000 new sites, Vodafone Idea aims to enhance network coverage and support upcoming 5G developments. The company's retail strategy includes expanding its store network to better serve both urban and rural customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)