Ukraine's SBU Cracks Largest Russian Spy Network

In a significant security breach, Ukraine's SBU has unveiled a large network of 12 Russian agents. These operatives were reportedly monitoring locations that house F-16 fighter jets and critical air defense systems.

The SBU's revelation highlights a pressing threat, emphasizing the agents' strategic placement in Ukraine's northern and southern regions.

Information about this major security operation was disclosed on the Telegram messenger, capturing the gravity of ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

