Ukraine's SBU Cracks Largest Russian Spy Network
Ukraine's SBU security service has exposed a significant network of 12 Russian agents spying on sites housing F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems. The agents were operating in the northern and southern regions of Ukraine. The details were shared via the Telegram messaging app.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:45 IST
In a significant security breach, Ukraine's SBU has unveiled a large network of 12 Russian agents. These operatives were reportedly monitoring locations that house F-16 fighter jets and critical air defense systems.
The SBU's revelation highlights a pressing threat, emphasizing the agents' strategic placement in Ukraine's northern and southern regions.
Information about this major security operation was disclosed on the Telegram messenger, capturing the gravity of ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
