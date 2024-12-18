Laser Satellites: A New Frontier for Space Debris Management

Space startups in Japan and India are exploring innovative approaches to manage the growing issue of space debris by using laser-equipped satellites. Tokyo-based Orbital Lasers and Indian robotics company InspeCity are investigating business opportunities in de-orbiting defunct satellites and extending spacecraft lifespans.

A significant power failure recently impacted SpaceX mission control in California, causing a temporary loss of ground control during a mission that included the first private spacewalk in history. The spacewalk was part of the Polaris Dawn mission, involving private astronauts such as Jared Isaacman, who has been nominated as the next NASA administrator.

Japan's Space One faced a setback as its Kairos rocket failed shortly after liftoff. This marks the second consecutive failure in less than a year, posing challenges for the country's aspirations to advance its domestic space industry amid goals for increased rocket launches by the 2030s.

(With inputs from agencies.)