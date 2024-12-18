Infosys Unveils State-of-the-Art Development Centre in West Bengal

IT giant Infosys has unveiled a cutting-edge development centre near New Town, West Bengal, an initiative costing Rs 426 crore. In a ceremonious inauguration, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded the project as a New Year gift for the state, highlighting its potential to attract more IT firms.

Banerjee emphasized the pivotal role West Bengal plays as a leading IT state in India, home to top players like TCS, Wipro, IBM, and Accenture. She called the day a historic one for the state, underscoring Infoy's role in fulfilling state ambitions in the tech sector.

The Infosys campus, seated on 50 acres, is poised to employ 4,000 IT professionals. It is part of a broader vision of transforming New Town into a Silicon Valley, capable of generating 75,000 jobs through a Rs 27,000 crore investment involving 28 companies and 11 data centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)