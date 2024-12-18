BSNL Urged to Explore Global Tech Partnerships

Left Menu

A parliamentary panel recommended BSNL to seek partnerships with foreign tech firms for 4G deployment challenges. The committee emphasized collaboration with Indian and global experts to refine 4G technology. The state-owned firm relies heavily on government support and must focus on operational efficiency and new revenue streams.

Updated: 18-12-2024 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has urged state-owned telecom giant BSNL to explore partnerships with international technology companies to mitigate challenges associated with deploying indigenous technology. This recommendation was made following BSNL's submission to the Committee on Public Undertakings, highlighting hurdles in its 4G expansion plan.

BSNL is using domestically designed and manufactured technology crucial for national self-reliance. However, with the technology being available in only four countries globally, it presents unique complexities. The panel's report, presented in the Lok Sabha, advocated for a multi-faceted approach, including collaborations with both Indian and foreign tech experts to hasten the validation and improvement of the 4G technology under deployment.

The report also highlighted the stark investment gap between BSNL and private operators like Jio. While BSNL's growth relies on extensive government backing, the panel stressed the need for the company to reduce its dependence on state aid by boosting operational efficiencies and exploring new revenue channels. It further suggested the creation of an audit mechanism to guarantee effective fund utilization within the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

