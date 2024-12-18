Spain’s Crackdown on Airbnb Sparks Legal Clash

Spain has launched an investigation into Airbnb for not removing thousands of rental listings, an action the government claims exacerbates housing shortages and increases property prices. The Consumer Rights Ministry officially cited Airbnb in its announcement, but the platform insists on its innocence.

This move is part of a broader Spanish strategy to curtail the impacts of tourism rentals, including those on sites like Airbnb and Booking.com, which locals accuse of inflating housing costs and limiting availability. Despite the summer order to pull problematic ads, Airbnb allegedly continued hosting them, prompting potential fines reaching up to 100,000 euros.

Airbnb claims adherence to local regulations and disputes the Ministry's authority, referencing EU court rulings. Meanwhile, Barcelona's mayor has imposed a bold ban on tourism rentals set for implementation by 2028, a decision Airbnb is legally contesting. Similar regulatory steps are seen in countries like Italy and Croatia, aiming to mitigate tourism's housing impact.

