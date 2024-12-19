Left Menu

Rockwell Automation and Ceylon Can: Revolutionizing Digital Manufacturing in Sri Lanka

Rockwell Automation partners with Sri Lanka's Ceylon Can Manufacturing to install its Plex Manufacturing Execution System. This marks Rockwell's first such installation in the Indian subcontinent's Consumer Packaged Goods sector. The system will enhance production efficiency and support Ceylon Can's expansion in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:02 IST
Rockwell Automation, the world's largest firm specializing in industrial automation, has announced a strategic collaboration with Sri Lanka's Ceylon Can Manufacturing. This partnership aims to implement Rockwell's cloud-based Plex Manufacturing Execution System (MES), facilitating Ceylon Can's evolution towards digital manufacturing.

This deployment marks Rockwell's inaugural installation of the Plex MES in Sri Lanka and within the Consumer Packaged Goods sector of the Indian subcontinent. Ceylon Can plans to expand by establishing new facilities in India, and this initial site will play a vital role in their digital transformation strategy.

Leaders from both companies emphasized this collaboration's significance in enhancing production efficiency and setting a benchmark for digital transformation in can manufacturing. With real-time tracking of production metrics, this system is expected to optimize operations and empower Ceylon Can in meeting global standards.

