Left Menu

Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India

Lenovo unveiled the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India, a high-performance laptop that combines cutting-edge AI with exceptional design. Equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, it offers up to 18 hours of battery life and a host of smart features, catering to a wide array of users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:08 IST
Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India

Lenovo, known for its technological ingenuity, has introduced the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in the Indian market, expanding its premium laptop lineup. This latest addition, co-engineered with Intel, aims to enhance user experience through intelligent technology and innovative design.

At the heart of the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, boasting up to 120 TOPS of AI performance and promising over 18 hours of battery life. This positions it as a formidable choice for professionals and creators seeking a seamless multitasking experience.

The laptop features smart modes, wellness features, and seamless connectivity, ensuring optimal performance whether at work or play. Coupled with a carbon-neutral certification and a range of customization options, it stands out as a sophisticated yet eco-conscious tech offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024