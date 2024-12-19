Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India

Lenovo, known for its technological ingenuity, has introduced the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in the Indian market, expanding its premium laptop lineup. This latest addition, co-engineered with Intel, aims to enhance user experience through intelligent technology and innovative design.

At the heart of the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, boasting up to 120 TOPS of AI performance and promising over 18 hours of battery life. This positions it as a formidable choice for professionals and creators seeking a seamless multitasking experience.

The laptop features smart modes, wellness features, and seamless connectivity, ensuring optimal performance whether at work or play. Coupled with a carbon-neutral certification and a range of customization options, it stands out as a sophisticated yet eco-conscious tech offering.

