Jury's Mixed Verdict: Qualcomm's Victory in Licensing Dispute with Arm Holdings

Arm Holdings' legal battle with Qualcomm concluded with a jury issuing a mixed verdict. Qualcomm was found to have appropriately licensed its processor chips, causing its shares to rise by 2.3%. However, the jury couldn't decide if Nuvia breached its license with Arm, leaving Qualcomm's chip sales unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 03:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A jury delivered a mixed verdict in Arm Holdings' lawsuit against Qualcomm on Friday, determining that Qualcomm had correctly licensed its central processor chips. This decision led to a 2.3% increase in Qualcomm's share price, despite Arm's share price dropping by 1.9% in extended trading.

The U.S. federal court's eight-person jury was unable to reach a decision on whether Nuvia, a startup acquired by Qualcomm for $1.4 billion in 2021, breached its license agreement with Arm. Nevertheless, the jury concluded that Qualcomm did not violate Nuvia's license with Arm.

Additionally, the jury found that Qualcomm's chips, developed using Nuvia technology and essential to its expansion into the personal computer market, were properly licensed under its agreement with Arm. This outcome allows Qualcomm to continue its chip sales uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

