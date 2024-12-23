Left Menu

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

South Korean researchers at KAIST have developed a wearable exoskeleton robot, the WalkON Suit F1, for paraplegic users. The 50 kg suit enables them to walk, climb stairs, and navigate obstacles, enhancing mobility and integrating into daily life. Demonstrations showcased its efficiency in various real-life scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 06:30 IST
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean scientists at KAIST have introduced a groundbreaking wearable robot designed to offer new mobility solutions for paraplegic individuals. The device can autonomously attach and assist users in walking, navigating barriers, and climbing stairs.

The innovation, known as the WalkON Suit F1, weighs 50 kilograms and is constructed from aluminum and titanium. It's powered by 12 motors that mimic human joint movements, controlled through sensors that track over a thousand signals per second to balance and predict user actions.

Kim Seung-hwan, a KAIST researcher and paraplegic, showcased the suit's capabilities, while Park Jeong-su noted inspirations from science fiction as a driving force behind its development. The suit offers a remarkable glimpse into a future where technology and human capability seamlessly integrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024