Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility
South Korean researchers at KAIST have developed a wearable exoskeleton robot, the WalkON Suit F1, for paraplegic users. The 50 kg suit enables them to walk, climb stairs, and navigate obstacles, enhancing mobility and integrating into daily life. Demonstrations showcased its efficiency in various real-life scenarios.
South Korean scientists at KAIST have introduced a groundbreaking wearable robot designed to offer new mobility solutions for paraplegic individuals. The device can autonomously attach and assist users in walking, navigating barriers, and climbing stairs.
The innovation, known as the WalkON Suit F1, weighs 50 kilograms and is constructed from aluminum and titanium. It's powered by 12 motors that mimic human joint movements, controlled through sensors that track over a thousand signals per second to balance and predict user actions.
Kim Seung-hwan, a KAIST researcher and paraplegic, showcased the suit's capabilities, while Park Jeong-su noted inspirations from science fiction as a driving force behind its development. The suit offers a remarkable glimpse into a future where technology and human capability seamlessly integrate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
