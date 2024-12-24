Left Menu

Ukraine Defends Against Russian Drone Onslaught

Ukraine reported a massive overnight drone attack by Russia, with 60 drones deployed. Of these, 36 were intercepted, 23 were disrupted using electronic warfare, and one drone remains airborne. This attack is part of Moscow's ongoing efforts to weaken Ukraine's air defenses and target vital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:50 IST
Ukraine Defends Against Russian Drone Onslaught
Russian National Guard Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine has announced that Russia launched a drone assault involving 60 unmanned aerial vehicles overnight. Of those drones, 36 were successfully shot down, 23 underwent electronic jamming, and one continues to hover, officials confirmed.

The Ukrainian air force reported that defensive measures were effective across eight different regions within the country, according to a statement released on the Telegram app on Tuesday.

This latest offensive is part of Russia's persistent strategy, targeting a 1,000-km stretch of Ukraine's eastern and southern front lines, nearly three years into the large-scale invasion. Russia aims to deplete Ukraine's air defenses and impact critical infrastructure with almost daily drone attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024