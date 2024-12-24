Ukraine Defends Against Russian Drone Onslaught

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine has announced that Russia launched a drone assault involving 60 unmanned aerial vehicles overnight. Of those drones, 36 were successfully shot down, 23 underwent electronic jamming, and one continues to hover, officials confirmed.

The Ukrainian air force reported that defensive measures were effective across eight different regions within the country, according to a statement released on the Telegram app on Tuesday.

This latest offensive is part of Russia's persistent strategy, targeting a 1,000-km stretch of Ukraine's eastern and southern front lines, nearly three years into the large-scale invasion. Russia aims to deplete Ukraine's air defenses and impact critical infrastructure with almost daily drone attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)