Left Menu

L&T's Ambitious Growth in Construction Machinery

Larsen & Toubro expects a 20% growth in its construction and mining machinery business in the upcoming fiscal year. The company is also aiming to double its sales in five years by investing in service capabilities, with a new mini excavator boosting growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:32 IST
L&T's Ambitious Growth in Construction Machinery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro, a major player in infrastructure, is forecasting a 20% growth in its construction and mining machinery sector for the next fiscal year. The company has set an ambitious target to double its sales in the next five years through strategic investments and new product launches.

According to Arvind K Garg, Senior Vice President and head of L&T's Construction and Mining Machinery business, the strategy relies heavily on boosting service capabilities and leveraging partnerships. This year, L&T introduced the Komatsu PC35 mini excavator, further fueling business expansion.

Since its joint venture inception with Komatsu in 1998, L&T now solely manages customer interaction, sales, and after-market services for Komatsu's hydraulic excavators in India. The company is also rolling out a five-year strategic initiative called the Lakshya Vision Plan to adapt to market demands and regulatory changes, including a shift toward using higher-percentage biofuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024