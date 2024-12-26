Airtel Network Outage Sparks Concerns Across Major Indian Cities
Airtel experienced connectivity outages in various Indian cities, notably Ahmedabad, where a 30-minute network disruption occurred due to a fibre cut. Downdetector.com showed reports from Delhi, Jaipur, Surat, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, although Airtel sources disputed widespread issues. Complaints peaked at 11 am but subsided later.
On Thursday, Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, faced connectivity disruptions reported across multiple major cities. Downdetector.com tracked outages from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, with a complaint surge occurring around 11 am.
Company insiders contested these claims, insisting that a brief 30-minute outage due to a fibre cut was limited to Ahmedabad. Despite the reports, Airtel has yet to issue any official statements regarding the disruptions.
According to Downdetector's metrics, 42 percent of the issues reported were about a 'total blackout', while 32 percent involved 'no signal' scenarios. Users experienced problems before the situation improved as the day progressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
