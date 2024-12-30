Left Menu

Blue Origin Soars: New Glenn Receives FAA Launch License

The FAA has issued Blue Origin a commercial space launch license for its New Glenn rocket. This milestone places Jeff Bezos' company in competition with SpaceX and United Launch Alliance for national security space missions, marking a significant move in the competitive space industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 02:29 IST
Blue Origin Soars: New Glenn Receives FAA Launch License

In a major breakthrough for Blue Origin, the space venture founded by Jeff Bezos, the Federal Aviation Administration has granted a commercial space launch license for its New Glenn rocket. This development paves the way for the company's entry into the fiercely competitive field of national security space missions.

Blue Origin joins a select group that includes Elon Musk's SpaceX and Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance, as contenders for crucial Department of Defense projects. The move represents a significant step forward for the company in securing a foothold in the lucrative market segment.

The license affirms Blue Origin's readiness to challenge established leaders in the sector and reflects growing confidence in its capabilities to deliver on large-scale, government-backed space initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for April

Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for A...

 India
2
India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024