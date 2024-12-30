Left Menu

Aurionpro Secures Major AFC Technology Deal with DMRC

Aurionpro Solutions has won a significant contract from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to supply Automated Fare Collection technology. The project includes automated gates, validators, and card readers for DMRC’s network. Manufacturing will occur in Ghaziabad. Recently, Aurionpro also secured a similar contract with Chennai Metro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:20 IST
Aurionpro Solutions, a prominent technology firm, announced on Monday its latest achievement: securing a contract with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to provide Automated Fare Collection (AFC) technology and related manufactured solutions.

According to a company statement, the deliverables will incorporate automated gates, validators, and card readers applicable across DMRC’s Phase I, II, and III networks. These components will be fully manufactured at Aurionpro’s Ghaziabad facility, showcasing the company’s manufacturing capabilities.

This development follows Aurionpro's successful acquisition of a similar contract in November 2024 with the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (CMRL) to implement AFC systems for Phase II of the Chennai Metro. Currently, the company's shares are valued at Rs 1,692.05 each on the BSE, experiencing a slight decrease of 1.08 per cent.

