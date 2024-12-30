Aurionpro Secures Major AFC Technology Deal with DMRC

Aurionpro Solutions, a prominent technology firm, announced on Monday its latest achievement: securing a contract with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to provide Automated Fare Collection (AFC) technology and related manufactured solutions.

According to a company statement, the deliverables will incorporate automated gates, validators, and card readers applicable across DMRC’s Phase I, II, and III networks. These components will be fully manufactured at Aurionpro’s Ghaziabad facility, showcasing the company’s manufacturing capabilities.

This development follows Aurionpro's successful acquisition of a similar contract in November 2024 with the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (CMRL) to implement AFC systems for Phase II of the Chennai Metro. Currently, the company's shares are valued at Rs 1,692.05 each on the BSE, experiencing a slight decrease of 1.08 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies.)