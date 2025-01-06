India-US Partnership Soars: Modi and Sullivan Envision New Collaborations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed enhancing the India-US strategic partnership in technology and defense. The meeting emphasized the implementation of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), strengthening ties for mutual benefits and global advancement.
The India-US strategic partnership is witnessing unprecedented growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed after discussions with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in New Delhi.
Sullivan's visit, just weeks ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, was pivotal. It focused on fortifying bilateral cooperation in technology and defense.
The iCET initiative, introduced by Modi and President Biden, was a focal point during Sullivan's talks with Indian officials, aiming to enhance collaboration in critical technology sectors.
