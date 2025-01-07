Left Menu

Cyber Breach at U.S. Treasury: Investigations and Implications

The U.S. Treasury Department experienced a cyber breach attributed to Chinese hackers, but CISA stated it did not affect other federal agencies. The incident originated from a contractor, BeyondTrust, which provides cybersecurity services. The breach targeted sensitive information regarding potential economic sanctions against Chinese entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 01:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A cybersecurity breach at the U.S. Treasury Department, linked to Chinese hackers, remains under investigation, according to the U.S. cyber watchdog agency, CISA. While it has determined no other federal agency was affected, concerns continue to mount.

The breach is tied to a compromise at BeyondTrust, a cybersecurity service provider, though the company maintains that only a limited number of clients were impacted. Details remain scarce as the forensic investigation unfolds.

Reports suggest hackers targeted the Treasury office managing economic sanctions to access information on potential actions against Chinese entities. The Chinese Embassy in Washington has dismissed these claims as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

