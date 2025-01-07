Cyber Breach at U.S. Treasury: Investigations and Implications
The U.S. Treasury Department experienced a cyber breach attributed to Chinese hackers, but CISA stated it did not affect other federal agencies. The incident originated from a contractor, BeyondTrust, which provides cybersecurity services. The breach targeted sensitive information regarding potential economic sanctions against Chinese entities.
A cybersecurity breach at the U.S. Treasury Department, linked to Chinese hackers, remains under investigation, according to the U.S. cyber watchdog agency, CISA. While it has determined no other federal agency was affected, concerns continue to mount.
The breach is tied to a compromise at BeyondTrust, a cybersecurity service provider, though the company maintains that only a limited number of clients were impacted. Details remain scarce as the forensic investigation unfolds.
Reports suggest hackers targeted the Treasury office managing economic sanctions to access information on potential actions against Chinese entities. The Chinese Embassy in Washington has dismissed these claims as baseless.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Shares Data on Baltic Sea Cable Investigation
Fatal Nelamangala Truck Accident: A Complex Investigation Unfolds
Diplomatic Tensions: China's Involvement in Baltic Sea Cable Investigation
Ethics Panel Concludes Investigation Into Gaetz's Misconduct
Revamping Money Laundering Investigations: New ED Guidelines